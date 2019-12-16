Vigil@nce - Horde Trean: Cross Site Request Forgery via treanBookmarkTags

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via treanBookmarkTags of Horde Trean, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Horde Trean product offers a web service.

However, the origin of queries is not checked. They can for example originate from an image included in an HTML document.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Request Forgery via treanBookmarkTags of Horde Trean, in order to force the victim to perform operations.

