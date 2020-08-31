Vigil@nce - Horde Groupware: privilege escalation via File Manager

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via File Manager of Horde Groupware, in order to escalate his privileges.

