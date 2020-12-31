Vigil@nce - Highlight.js: read-write access via Prototype Pollution

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/12/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Prototype Pollution of Highlight.js, in order to read or alter data.

