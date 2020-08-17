Vigil@nce - Hibernate Validator: privilege escalation via Message Interpolation Processor
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Message Interpolation Processor of Hibernate Validator, in order to escalate his privileges.
