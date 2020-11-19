Vigil@nce - Hibernate ORM: SQL injection via Comments
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Hibernate ORM, JBoss EAP by Red Hat, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection via Comments of Hibernate ORM, in order to read or alter data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter