Vigil@nce - HPE ProLiant: code execution via GRUB2 Insmod

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: HP ProLiant.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via GRUB2 Insmod of HPE ProLiant, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

