Vigil@nce - HPE ProLiant: code execution via GRUB2 Insmod
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: HP ProLiant.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via GRUB2 Insmod of HPE ProLiant, in order to run code.
