Vigil@nce - HCL Notes: denial of service via Email Message
January 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Notes by HCL, Notes by IBM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/11/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Email Message of HCL Notes, in order to trigger a denial of service.
