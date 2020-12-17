Vigil@nce - HCL Domino: information disclosure via XPages
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Domino by HCL, Domino by IBM.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via XPages of HCL Domino, in order to obtain sensitive information.
