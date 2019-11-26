Vigil@nce - HAProxy: denial of service via HTTP/2 HEADER Frames IDLE Stream

January 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Kaspersky AV.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 26/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a fatal error via HTTP/2 HEADER Frames IDLE Stream of HAProxy, in order to trigger a denial of service.

