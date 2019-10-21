Vigil@nce - Graphite: information disclosure via SSRF send_email

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via SSRF send_email() of Graphite, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

