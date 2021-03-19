Vigil@nce - Grafana: multiple vulnerabilities
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Grafana.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, denial of service on service.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Grafana.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter