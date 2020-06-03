Vigil@nce - Grafana: information disclosure via Avatar HTTP Scan
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Grafana, openSUSE Leap, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Avatar HTTP Scan of Grafana, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...
Vigil@nce - Grafana: information disclosure via Avatar
Tweeter