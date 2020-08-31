Vigil@nce - Grafana: file reading via MySQL Connection String
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Grafana.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can read a file via MySQL Connection String of Grafana, in order to obtain sensitive information.
