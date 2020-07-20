Vigil@nce - Google Cloud Platform: three vulnerabilities
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of Google Cloud Platform.
