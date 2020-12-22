Vigil@nce - Go: read-write access via encoding/xml Round-Trip Unpreserved Semantics
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via encoding/xml Round-Trip Unpreserved Semantics of Go, in order to read or alter data.
