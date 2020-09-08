Vigil@nce - Go: overload via UTF BOM

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 08/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger an overload via UTF BOM of Go, in order to trigger a denial of service.

