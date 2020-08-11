Vigil@nce - Go: overload via ReadUvarint
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, IBM API Connect, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 11/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via ReadUvarint() of Go, in order to trigger a denial of service.
