Vigil@nce - Go: assertion error via dsa.Verify

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 28/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force an assertion error via dsa.Verify() of Go, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...