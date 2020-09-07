Vigil@nce - GnuTLS: NULL pointer dereference via Second Handshake No_renegotiation

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SLES, Ubuntu, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on client.

Provenance: internet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via Second Handshake No_renegotiation of GnuTLS, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

