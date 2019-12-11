Vigil@nce - Git: code execution via Submodule Update

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 11/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Submodule Update of Git, in order to run code.

