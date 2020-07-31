Vigil@nce - Ghostscript: read-write access via Post Rsearch

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 31/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Post Rsearch of Ghostscript, in order to read or alter data.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

