Vigil@nce - Ghostscript: read-write access via Post Rsearch

September 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 31/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via Post Rsearch of Ghostscript, in order to read or alter data.
