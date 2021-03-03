Vigil@nce - GRUB2: multiple vulnerabilities
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, HP ProLiant, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of GRUB2.
