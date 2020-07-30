Vigil@nce - GRUB2: code execution via Unsigned Kernels Loading Without Shim
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Windows 10, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 8, Windows RT, RHEL, Ubuntu, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 30/07/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a vulnerability via Unsigned Kernels Loading Without Shim of GRUB2, in order to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter