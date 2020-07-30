Vigil@nce - GRUB2: buffer overflow via grub.cfg, BootHole

August 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Windows 10, Windows 2012, Windows 2016, Windows 2019, Windows 8, Windows RT, openSUSE Leap, RHEL, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Ubuntu, Unix (platform) not comprehensive.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/07/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via grub.cfg of GRUB2, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

