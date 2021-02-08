Vigil@nce - GNU binutils: read-write access via smart_rename
April 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/02/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via smart_rename() of GNU binutils, in order to read or alter data.
