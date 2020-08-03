Vigil@nce - GNOME evolution-data-server: NULL pointer dereference via imapx_free_capability

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 03/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via imapx_free_capability() of GNOME evolution-data-server, in order to trigger a denial of service.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...