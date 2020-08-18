Vigil@nce - GNOME Shell: information disclosure via Password Visible On Logout

September 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: physical access.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 18/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Password Visible On Logout of GNOME Shell, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...