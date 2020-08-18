Vigil@nce - GNOME Shell: information disclosure via Password Visible On Logout
September 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: physical access.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Password Visible On Logout of GNOME Shell, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
