Vigil@nce - GNOME Glib: file corruption via g_file_replace

March 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local attacker can create a symbolic link during the usage of g_file_replace(), in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of GNOME Glib.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...