Vigil@nce - GNOME Glib: file corruption via g_file_replace
March 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker can create a symbolic link during the usage of g_file_replace(), in order to alter the pointed file, with privileges of GNOME Glib.
