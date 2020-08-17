Vigil@nce - GNOME Balsa: NULL pointer dereference via imap_mbox_connect

October 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet server.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/08/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via imap_mbox_connect() of GNOME Balsa, in order to trigger a denial of service.

