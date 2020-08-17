Vigil@nce - GNOME Balsa: NULL pointer dereference via imap_mbox_connect
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/08/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via imap_mbox_connect() of GNOME Balsa, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
