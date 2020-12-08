Vigil@nce - GDK Pixbuf: overload via write_indexes
February 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/12/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload via write_indexes() of GDK Pixbuf, in order to trigger a denial of service.
