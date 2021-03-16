Vigil@nce - Froxlor: privilege escalation via Password Reset Prediction
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Password Reset Prediction of Froxlor, in order to escalate his privileges.
