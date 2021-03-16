Vigil@nce - Froxlor: privilege escalation via Password Reset Prediction

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Password Reset Prediction of Froxlor, in order to escalate his privileges.

