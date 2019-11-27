Vigil@nce - FreeRDP: memory leak via libfreerdp/codec/region.c
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 27/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can create a memory leak via libfreerdp/codec/region.c of FreeRDP, in order to trigger a denial of service.
