Vigil@nce - FreeRADIUS: information disclosure via EAP-PWD 10 Iterations

February 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, FreeRADIUS.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/12/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via EAP-PWD 10 Iterations of FreeRADIUS, in order to obtain sensitive information.

