Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via Login.access Unapplied Rules

April 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/02/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Login.access Unapplied Rules of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...