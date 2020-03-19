Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via ixl ioctl
May 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD, Data ONTAP 7-Mode.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, data creation/edition.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via ixl ioctl of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.
