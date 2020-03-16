Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via grub2-bhyve Direct Commands

May 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via grub2-bhyve Direct Commands of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.

