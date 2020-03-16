Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via grub2-bhyve Font Loading
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via grub2-bhyve Font Loading of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter