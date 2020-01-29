Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via IPsec Replay Window Packet Injection
March 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data creation/edition.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/01/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via IPsec Replay Window Packet Injection of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.
