Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: privilege escalation via IPsec Replay Window Packet Injection

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data creation/edition.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/01/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via IPsec Replay Window Packet Injection of FreeBSD, in order to escalate his privileges.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...