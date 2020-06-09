Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: memory corruption via USB Human Interface Device
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 09/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a memory corruption via USB Human Interface Device of FreeBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter