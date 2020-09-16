Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: information disclosure via ure packet-in-packet
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data flow.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 16/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ure packet-in-packet of FreeBSD, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter