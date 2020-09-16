Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: information disclosure via ure packet-in-packet

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data flow.

Provenance: LAN.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 16/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via ure packet-in-packet of FreeBSD, in order to obtain sensitive information.

