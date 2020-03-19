Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: information disclosure via jails
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/03/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
A local attacker, inside a guest system, can read a memory fragment via jails of FreeBSD, in order to obtain sensitive information on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
