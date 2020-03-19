Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: information disclosure via jails

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FreeBSD.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/03/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

A local attacker, inside a guest system, can read a memory fragment via jails of FreeBSD, in order to obtain sensitive information on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

