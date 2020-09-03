Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: buffer overflow via Dhclient Option 119
November 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: LAN.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 03/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a buffer overflow via Dhclient Option 119 of FreeBSD, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter