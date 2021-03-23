Vigil@nce - FreeBSD, XNU, iOS, macOS: use after free via IP6_EXTHDR_CHECK

May 2021 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, Mac OS X, FreeBSD.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.

Provenance: privileged shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 23/03/2021.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via IP6_EXTHDR_CHECK of FreeBSD, XNU, iOS and macOS, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

