Vigil@nce - FreeBSD, XNU, iOS, macOS: use after free via IP6_EXTHDR_CHECK
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: iOS by Apple, iPhone, Mac OS X, FreeBSD.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on server.
Provenance: privileged shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 23/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via IP6_EXTHDR_CHECK of FreeBSD, XNU, iOS and macOS, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
