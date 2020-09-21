Vigil@nce - Fossil: code execution via Symlink Or Reserved Name

November 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: openSUSE Leap.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/09/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via Symlink Or Reserved Name of Fossil, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...