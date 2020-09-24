Vigil@nce - Fortinet FortiGate: IP flow hifing
October 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiOS.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: disguisement.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/09/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can hide his atctivity, using an IP address owed by Fortinet FortiGate.
