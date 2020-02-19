Vigil@nce - FortiOS: open redirect via Admin WebUI Initial Password Change

March 2020 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user via Admin WebUI Initial Password Change of FortiOS, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The FortiOS product offers a web service.

However, the web service accepts to redirect the victim with no warning, to an external site indicated by the attacker.

An attacker can therefore deceive the user via Admin WebUI Initial Password Change of FortiOS, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

