Vigil@nce - FortiOS: information disclosure via Private Keys
January 2020 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Private Keys of FortiOS, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
