Vigil@nce - FortiManager: information disclosure via Cross-Site WebSocket Hijacking

April 2020 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: FortiManager, FortiManager Virtual Appliance.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 14/02/2020.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Cross-Site WebSocket Hijacking of FortiManager, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...