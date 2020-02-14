Vigil@nce - FortiManager: information disclosure via Cross-Site WebSocket Hijacking
April 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiManager, FortiManager Virtual Appliance.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 14/02/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Cross-Site WebSocket Hijacking of FortiManager, in order to obtain sensitive information.
