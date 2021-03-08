Vigil@nce - FortiGate: data transit via Transparent Proxy Malformed HTTP/S Traffic
May 2021 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiGate, FortiGate Virtual Appliance, FortiOS.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 08/03/2021.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass filtering rules via Transparent Proxy Malformed HTTP/S Traffic of FortiGate, in order to transmit malicious data.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
