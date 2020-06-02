Vigil@nce - FortiClient for Windows: information disclosure via Hard-coded Cryptographic Key
August 2020 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FortiClient.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/06/2020.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Hard-coded Cryptographic Key of FortiClient for Windows, in order to obtain sensitive information.
